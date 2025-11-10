President Droupadi Murmu to Address the Odisha Assembly's Fifth Session

On November 27, President Droupadi Murmu is set to address the opening session of the fifth Odisha Assembly. According to official sources, this session will span until December 31, inclusive of scheduled breaks for holidays and Sundays.

The Assembly's provisional calendar designates 19 days for official business and five for private members' activities, covering bills and resolutions. Notably, there is no agenda fixed for November 27 post the President's address.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will present the first Supplementary Statement of Expenditure for 2025-26 on November 28. Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan has confirmed Murmu's visit, highlighting her previous roles in the state Assembly and her accolades, such as the Nilakantha S Award in 2007.

Preparations, including renovations and repainting, are underway in anticipation of the President's visit to the Odisha Legislative Assembly.