President Droupadi Murmu to Address the Odisha Assembly's Fifth Session

President Droupadi Murmu will address the Odisha Assembly's opening day of the fifth session on November 27. The session, lasting until December 31, includes days for official and private business. Murmu, a former member and minister in the State Assembly, will have facilities repaired and painted for her visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:22 IST
On November 27, President Droupadi Murmu is set to address the opening session of the fifth Odisha Assembly. According to official sources, this session will span until December 31, inclusive of scheduled breaks for holidays and Sundays.

The Assembly's provisional calendar designates 19 days for official business and five for private members' activities, covering bills and resolutions. Notably, there is no agenda fixed for November 27 post the President's address.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will present the first Supplementary Statement of Expenditure for 2025-26 on November 28. Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan has confirmed Murmu's visit, highlighting her previous roles in the state Assembly and her accolades, such as the Nilakantha S Award in 2007.

Preparations, including renovations and repainting, are underway in anticipation of the President's visit to the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

