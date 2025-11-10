Left Menu

Kerala Appoints New TDB Leadership Amid Sabarimala Gold Theft Controversy

The Kerala government appointed K. Jayakumar and K. Raju to the Travancore Devaswom Board amid the Sabarimala gold theft scandal. The Special Investigation Team is interrogating Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused. Tensions rise as opposition demands accountability from board members involved in mishandling temple assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:26 IST
K Jayakumar (Retd. IAS and newely appointed as president of Travancore Devaswom Board) (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move stirring the political waters of Kerala, the state government has appointed K. Jayakumar IAS (Retd.) as the new President of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) along with Adv. K. Raju as a board member. This announcement comes amid the Sabarimala gold theft controversy that has shaken the region's socio-political landscape.

The reorganization of TDB leadership follows the culmination of tenures for former board members P.S. Prasanth and Adv. A. Ajikumar. The appointments were made official with a gazette notification, detailing a two-year term for the new appointees starting November 14.

As the political temperature increases, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has apprehended Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime suspect in the gold theft case, for questioning. His detention follows revelations about missing gold-plated panels — an issue that resurfaced ahead of the TDB's Global Ayyappa Sanghamam event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

