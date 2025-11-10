BBC Faces Legal Storm Over Trump's Capitol Speech Edit
U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening legal action against the BBC for allegedly misleading editing of his 2021 speech related to the Capitol riot. The editing controversy led to the resignation of top BBC officials and sparked wider criticism of the broadcaster's coverage. The BBC admits an 'error of judgment'.
In a dramatic twist, U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled potential legal action against the BBC for what he claims is a misleading edit of his 2021 speech, associated with the Capitol riot. The President's legal team is demanding a retraction by November 14, warning of a billion-dollar lawsuit if ignored.
The BBC's controversial documentary, part of its Panorama program, stirred accusations of bias, resulting in resignations of top brass, including Director General Tim Davie. The documentary allegedly manipulated excerpts to suggest Trump incited violence, a claim his lawyers vehemently refute as 'false and defamatory.'
Despite backlash and a leaked internal report criticizing the edit and broader issues, BBC chair Samir Shah apologized, asserting no systemic bias existed. He reiterated the BBC's dedication to impartial and trustworthy news, committed to restoring public trust amidst scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Threatens BBC Over Documentary Edit: Legal Action Looms
Trump Challenges BBC Over Documentary Edit
BBC Faces Legal Threat Over Documentary Edit
UPDATE 4-BBC boss and head of news quit after Trump documentary edit criticism
UPDATE 2-Britain's BBC boss Tim Davie resigns following criticism over Trump documentary edit