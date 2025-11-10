Farooq Abdullah Appeals for Unity in Crucial By-Elections
NC president Farooq Abdullah urged voters in Budgam and Nagrota to elect his party's candidates. He emphasized that these by-elections represent an opportunity to reject misleading narratives and ensure progress. Abdullah praised Aga Syed Mahmood's commitment to public service and called for a decisive mandate for NC.
NC president Farooq Abdullah made a stirring appeal to voters in Budgam and Nagrota on Monday, urging them to support his party's candidates in the upcoming by-elections. Highlighting the importance of these elections beyond mere constituency battles, he underlined the necessity of sending a robust message against divisive narratives.
Abdullah specifically called for the election of Aga Syed Mahmood and Shameema Begum, asserting that their leadership would keep the regions of Budgam and Nagrota on a progressive trajectory. He accused opposing factions of failing to provide substantial developmental policy or social welfare initiatives.
Stressing Mahmood's steadfast dedication to public service and compassion-driven leadership, Abdullah appealed to the electorate to unite in ensuring a bright future for the constituency, thus fostering an environment of growth and harmony.
