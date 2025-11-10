U.S. Pauses Caesar Act Sanctions on Syria for 180 Days
The U.S. has suspended Caesar Act sanctions on Syria for 180 days, following a meeting between President Trump and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. This replaces an earlier waiver from May 23, as stated by the Treasury Department.
In a significant diplomatic move, the United States has suspended the enforcement of Caesar Act sanctions on Syria for a period of 180 days. This decision was announced by the Treasury Department on Monday.
The suspension comes after a meeting in Washington between U.S. President Donald Trump and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House. The sanctions had been previously waived on May 23.
This development signals a potential shift in U.S.-Syria relations, although the long-term implications remain to be seen.
