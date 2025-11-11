Ukraine's Energy Sector Rocked by $100 Million Corruption Scandal

The Ukrainian anti-corruption bureau has launched an investigation into a massive $100 million kickback scheme linked to the country's energy sector, specifically the state nuclear company Energoatom. Allegedly driven by a 'high-level criminal organization,' the scheme involves a businessman, a former energy minister adviser, and Energoatom's security head. Dubbed 'laundromat,' the operation reportedly funneled kickbacks through dishonest transactions.

Amid ongoing power outages exacerbated by Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy echoed support for anti-corruption efforts despite previous attempts to limit the bureau's independence. The scandal surfaces at a time when the integrity of Ukraine's institutions is critical for maintaining international support and working toward European Union membership.

As searches continue in Energoatom offices, Ukraine's energy minister assures transparency. The scandal's revelations underscore vulnerabilities in Ukraine's power sector, threatened both by internal corruption and external military pressure.