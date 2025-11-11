Modi's Bhutan Visit: Celebrating Diplomacy and Energy Milestones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bhutan on Tuesday, participating in celebrations honoring the 70th birthday of the Himalayan nation's revered fourth king, Jigme Singye Wangchuck.

The trip will see Modi engaging with several key figures, including the current King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck and his predecessor, as well as Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. Prior to his departure, Modi expressed optimism about fostering stronger friendships and shared prosperity.

A highlight of the visit is the inauguration of the Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project, marking a significant milestone in the energy partnership between India and Bhutan. Modi emphasized that the visit underscores the neighborly bonds and civilizational ties that bind the two countries, particularly through shared cultural and spiritual events like the Global Peace Prayer Festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)