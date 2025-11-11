Left Menu

Nation in Motion: A Day of Press Conferences and Political Developments

The national news schedule for November 11 highlights press conferences by influential figures and institutions, significant political developments including the Bihar assembly elections, and critical legal proceedings like those involving Tribunals Reforms and high-profile criminal cases. Updates from various Indian states on bypolls and local government matters also feature prominently.

Updated: 11-11-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 10:23 IST
On Tuesday, November 11, the nation witnessed key press conferences, with the Jal Shakti Minister, AIIMS, and AIMPLB leading the discussions. Significant political activities revolved around the Bihar assembly elections exit polls, while legal affairs highlighted Supreme Court pleas challenging the Tribunals Reforms Act of 2021.

Critical court cases addressed topics ranging from deforestation concerns in Goregaon to alarming reports of child rape, with bail pleas for individuals implicated in the Delhi riots also making headlines. Meanwhile, the High Court dealt with challenges by prominent politicians Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia over parliamentary summons related to controversial remarks.

States remained active with follow-up stories on security and bypoll updates across the nation, including Maharashtra, Telangana, and Kerala. Other regions like Punjab, Bihar, and Jharkhand engaged in their own political and civic activities, with Odisha and Mizoram also marking important bypoll events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

