Bihar's Call for Change: Voter Turnout and Political Revamp
As the second phase of Bihar elections unfolds, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge calls on voters to initiate change. Highlighting Bihar's democratic roots, he critiques the current government as opportunistic and corrupt. Emphasizing social justice, Kharge urges support for underprivileged communities and the potential for youth empowerment.
As the second phase of the Bihar polls commenced, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called on voters to exercise their democratic right, aiming for transformative change.
Using social media, Kharge highlighted Bihar's historical significance as the birthplace of democracy and criticized the past two decades of governance as corrupt and anti-poor, advocating for a new model centered on economic development and social justice.
Kharge urged Dalits, marginalized communities, and first-time young voters to participate, emphasizing the vital role youth can play in securing jobs, women's safety, and farmers' rights. The first phase recorded a remarkable 65% turnout; ballots from both phases will be counted on November 14.
(With inputs from agencies.)
