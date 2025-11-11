Clash in Bihar: A Tale of Political Rivalry Amid Voting

Amid the final phase of voting in Bihar, a minor clash erupted between supporters of opposing political parties near a booth in Warisaliganj, Nawada district.

Nawada Superintendent of Police, Abhinav Dhiman, confirmed the altercation, stating, ''A minor clash unfolded between different political party factions approximately 1.5 km from the polling booth. Security officials responded promptly and have ensured the situation remains under control, allowing voting to continue smoothly.'' He also addressed unfounded rumors regarding a government vehicle, clarifying that the damaged vehicle implicated is privately owned and unrelated to polling duties.

A video suggesting details of the clash has circulated widely on social media. In it, an individual claims he was attacked for his vote preference. PTI has not independently corroborated the video's authenticity. By 9 am, 14.55% of Bihar's 3.7 crore electorate had participated in the election, spanning 122 assembly constituencies and involving 1,302 candidates.

