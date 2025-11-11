Modi's Bhutan Visit: Strengthening Ties and Celebrating Royal Milestones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhutan on Tuesday, embarking on a significant two-day visit to strengthen bilateral ties and partake in royal celebrations. The visit underscores the close relationship India shares with the Himalayan nation.

Modi was warmly received at Paro airport by Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. Expressing pride in hosting the Indian leader, Tobgay posted a welcoming message on social media platform X. The visit marks Modi's commitment to deepening India-Bhutan relations, as he engages in talks with King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck and Prime Minister Tobgay.

A key highlight of the visit is the joint inauguration of the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II hydroelectric project, symbolizing the two countries' longstanding cooperation in sustainable energy. Modi's presence at the 70th birthday celebrations of the fourth king, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, further cements the countries' friendship, rooted in trust and shared progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)