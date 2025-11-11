Bihar's Electoral Wave: Change on the Horizon

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Mrityunjay Tiwari confidently asserted that a prevailing 'wave of change' in Bihar is poised to bolster Tejashwi Yadav and the Mahagathbandhan alliance's prospects in the assembly elections. He expressed optimism about public support carrying through to the second phase of voting.

Encouraging voters to participate enthusiastically, Tiwari highlighted that the fervor witnessed in the initial phase continues to resonate, reflecting a collective desire for transformation in the state. He commended the electorate's commitment to shaping Bihar's future by turning out in large numbers.

The second phase of voting unfolds with 3.70 crore eligible voters across 122 constituencies. Key constituencies include Sasaram, Imamganj, and Bhagalpur, with 1,302 candidates, including 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet, contending for victory. The election's outcome will be revealed on November 14, following an initial phase turnout of 65.08%.

(With inputs from agencies.)