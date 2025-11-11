Left Menu

Bihar's Electoral Wave: Change on the Horizon

Mrityunjay Tiwari of Rashtriya Janata Dal anticipates strong support for Tejashwi Yadav amid significant voter turnout in Bihar. The Mahagathbandhan alliance faces a decisive phase in assembly polls, with 1,302 candidates vying for seats. Results are due November 14, with voter enthusiasm signaling potential shifts in power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 10:58 IST
Bihar's Electoral Wave: Change on the Horizon
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Mrityunjay Tiwari (Photo/ANI)https://x.com/ANI/status/1988088448125989058?s=20. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Mrityunjay Tiwari confidently asserted that a prevailing 'wave of change' in Bihar is poised to bolster Tejashwi Yadav and the Mahagathbandhan alliance's prospects in the assembly elections. He expressed optimism about public support carrying through to the second phase of voting.

Encouraging voters to participate enthusiastically, Tiwari highlighted that the fervor witnessed in the initial phase continues to resonate, reflecting a collective desire for transformation in the state. He commended the electorate's commitment to shaping Bihar's future by turning out in large numbers.

The second phase of voting unfolds with 3.70 crore eligible voters across 122 constituencies. Key constituencies include Sasaram, Imamganj, and Bhagalpur, with 1,302 candidates, including 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet, contending for victory. The election's outcome will be revealed on November 14, following an initial phase turnout of 65.08%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dhami Urges Voters in Key Bihar Phase, Highlights Democratic Participation

Dhami Urges Voters in Key Bihar Phase, Highlights Democratic Participation

 India
2
Yemen's Houthi rebels signal that they've stopped attacks on Israel and ships in the Red Sea corridor in letter to Hamas, reports AP.

Yemen's Houthi rebels signal that they've stopped attacks on Israel and ship...

 Global
3
Tragic Delhi Blast: Leaders React with Condolences

Tragic Delhi Blast: Leaders React with Condolences

 India
4
Ben Stokes in 'Beast Mode' as England Gears Up for Ashes Opener

Ben Stokes in 'Beast Mode' as England Gears Up for Ashes Opener

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025