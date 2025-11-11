Left Menu

Prabowo Subianto's Diplomatic First: Australia Visit Enhances Bilateral Bonds

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is set to visit Australia for the first time since taking office. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the visit, highlighting the strong bilateral ties between the two nations. The visit reinforces commitments towards Indo-Pacific stability and prosperity.

Updated: 11-11-2025 10:59 IST
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is poised to make his inaugural visit to Australia since assuming office, marking a significant moment in diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The announcement, made by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, underscores the depth of the Australia-Indonesia partnership, with Albanese emphasizing his eagerness to reciprocate the hospitality he experienced in Jakarta earlier this year.

The upcoming visit highlights the mutual commitment of both nations to foster security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, reinforcing Australia and Indonesia's longstanding relationship as trusted neighbors and strategic allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

