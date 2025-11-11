Left Menu

Delhi Metro Shuts Lal Quila Station After Devastating Blast Near Red Fort

The Lal Quila metro station remains closed following a deadly blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, killing at least eight people. Investigations link an i20 car involved in the explosion to Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Delhi Police are analyzing 100 CCTV clips to trace the vehicle's movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:02 IST
Security personnel with a sniffer dog at the Lal Quila metro station's gate no 1 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to Monday's tragic events, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced the closure of Lal Quila metro station, prioritizing public safety following the blast that resulted in eight fatalities and numerous injuries near the historic Red Fort.

Delhi Police's ongoing probe into the high-intensity explosion has uncovered potential links to Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, as the involved i20 car was reportedly purchased by a resident there. CCTV footage allegedly capturing the suspect's presence near the crime scene is under thorough investigation.

In a concerted effort, night-long police operations examined hotels across Paharganj, Daryaganj, and surrounding areas. Authorities have reviewed a significant amount of CCTV footage, particularly focusing on routes from Haryana into Delhi. Currently, 13 individuals are under scrutiny in connection with the blast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

