Delhi Metro Shuts Lal Quila Station After Devastating Blast Near Red Fort

In a swift response to Monday's tragic events, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced the closure of Lal Quila metro station, prioritizing public safety following the blast that resulted in eight fatalities and numerous injuries near the historic Red Fort.

Delhi Police's ongoing probe into the high-intensity explosion has uncovered potential links to Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, as the involved i20 car was reportedly purchased by a resident there. CCTV footage allegedly capturing the suspect's presence near the crime scene is under thorough investigation.

In a concerted effort, night-long police operations examined hotels across Paharganj, Daryaganj, and surrounding areas. Authorities have reviewed a significant amount of CCTV footage, particularly focusing on routes from Haryana into Delhi. Currently, 13 individuals are under scrutiny in connection with the blast.

