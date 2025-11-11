Left Menu

Bihar Elections: Calls for Change Amidst Rising Discontent Against NDA

As Bihar enters the second phase of assembly elections, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal highlights widespread discontent with the NDA government. Both Venugopal and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urge participation, promising a pro-people government focused on development and equality against the backdrop of long-standing corruption and inequality.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

On Tuesday, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal underscored a strong 'palpable sentiment' against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar, claiming that the residents are yearning for change. This comes as the second phase of the state elections commences. Venugopal called on voters to participate actively in the polls.

Venugopal, addressing the voters through social media platform 'X', conveyed confidence similar to phase one's results. He emphasized the need for voters to support a government that is inclusive and pro-people, particularly focusing on the marginalized sections, youth, and the impoverished, calling for transformation in their lives.

As phase two of the 2025 Bihar assembly elections kicked off, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the current NDA government led by Nitish Kumar. Kharge argued that Bihar requires a model that prioritizes economic development, social justice, and equality, criticizing the present government's alleged corruption and opportunism over two decades.

