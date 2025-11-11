Left Menu

Bihar's Ballots: High-Stakes Showdown in Final Assembly Phase

Polling in Bihar reached 31.38% by 11 am during the second phase of assembly elections. The election is critical for Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and the NDA coalition, with the INDIA bloc opposing. Kishanganj leads in voter turnout. Both sides claim benefits from increased participation.

The polling momentum in Bihar's 122 assembly constituencies on Tuesday marked a pivotal moment, with 31.38% voter turnout by 11 am during the decisive second phase of elections. Observers view this as a critical referendum on the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president and chief minister, amid intense political stakes.

Despite not being a contender, Kumar's governance record is central to the BJP-led NDA's strategy to counteract anti-incumbency sentiments. The phase involves key NDA ministers and the opposition INDIA bloc, which sees potential in high Muslim voter turnout.

The Congress, a vital INDIA bloc member, is testing its influence, contending for 12 of its 19 seats. High participation rates in districts like Kishanganj and Madhepura underline voter engagement. Both sides claim advantage, with Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor pointing to a quest for electoral alternatives driving the turnout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

