Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Confident of Victory Amid Rising Voter Turnout

As Bihar heads into the final phase of assembly polls, BJP claims confidence in securing a two-thirds majority for the NDA. Meanwhile, opposition highlights a 'wave of change' with support for Tejashwi Yadav. Voter turnout shows increased involvement, suggesting a competitive battle for governance in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:10 IST
BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The second phase of the Bihar assembly elections is underway, with BJP's national spokesperson Ajay Alok expressing confidence in a decisive win for the NDA. He claims the government will secure a 'two-thirds' majority, urging voters to cast their ballots in large numbers to shape the state's future.

Alok stressed the importance of this election, associating it with overcoming past political failures. As of 9 am, voter turnout was at 14.55%, surpassing the 13.13% recorded in the first phase, as per the Election Commission. Gaya district led with the highest turnout, recording 15.97%.

Conversely, RJD's Mrityunjay Tiwari declared a 'wave of change' gaining momentum for Tejashwi Yadav and the Mahagathbandhan alliance. Encouraging voter participation, Tiwari highlighted the enthusiasm mirrored in the second phase compared to the first, emphasizing the electorate's role in changing Bihar's future political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

