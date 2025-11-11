Left Menu

Justice for Tragedy: Delhi Car Blast Under Investigation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised accountability for the car blast in Delhi that killed eight and injured 20 others. He assured justice while visiting Bhutan. The explosion occurred near the Red Fort, adding urgency to the ongoing investigation by the Indian authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:11 IST
Narendra Modi

During his visit to Bhutan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to bring justice to those responsible for the deadly car blast that shook Delhi.

The explosion, which occurred near the historic Red Fort on Monday evening, claimed the lives of at least eight people and left 20 others injured.

The Prime Minister's comments come as authorities intensify their investigation into the incident, seeking to ensure accountability for the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

