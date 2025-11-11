Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: Car Blast Claims Lives

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed deep sorrow over the car blast in Delhi, which resulted in numerous fatalities and injuries. He extended his condolences to the families affected and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

Updated: 11-11-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 13:29 IST
In a tragic incident, a high-intensity explosion took place in a car near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi, resulting in the deaths of 12 individuals. The incident has left the city reeling, with many more injured.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, expressed profound grief upon hearing the news of the blast. In a statement, he mourned the loss of lives and offered his heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

Farooq also extended prayers for the quick recovery of the injured and urged for strength and patience for those affected. The tragedy has sparked sorrow and concern across the nation.

