Tragedy in Dehradun: The Fatal Grasp of Addiction

A 26-year-old mother was discovered dead in Dehradun on Monday, suspected of having succumbed to drug abuse, police authorities disclosed. The victim, identified as Shivani Arora, was found in a decrepit room in Raipur, with initial investigations confirming her addiction-related struggles and demise a day earlier.

Shivani Arora, hailing from Ambiwala in Dehradun, shared her life with a husband also battling addiction. He currently resides in a de-addiction center in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The couple shares a two-year-old child, as confirmed by police sources.

Family members revealed Shivani's history of drug dependency, noting multiple entries into rehabilitation facilities. She had only recently exited a Haridwar center 15 days prior. While drug abuse is the suspected cause of death, the official reason remains pending until post-mortem results are concluded, police stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)