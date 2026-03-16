Tragedy in Dehradun: The Fatal Grasp of Addiction
Shivani Arora, a 26-year-old mother in Dehradun, was found dead in a dilapidated room due to suspected drug abuse. Her husband, also a drug addict, is at a de-addiction center. Preliminary investigations suggest substance abuse as the cause of death, with a definitive cause awaiting a post-mortem report.
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- India
A 26-year-old mother was discovered dead in Dehradun on Monday, suspected of having succumbed to drug abuse, police authorities disclosed. The victim, identified as Shivani Arora, was found in a decrepit room in Raipur, with initial investigations confirming her addiction-related struggles and demise a day earlier.
Shivani Arora, hailing from Ambiwala in Dehradun, shared her life with a husband also battling addiction. He currently resides in a de-addiction center in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The couple shares a two-year-old child, as confirmed by police sources.
Family members revealed Shivani's history of drug dependency, noting multiple entries into rehabilitation facilities. She had only recently exited a Haridwar center 15 days prior. While drug abuse is the suspected cause of death, the official reason remains pending until post-mortem results are concluded, police stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)