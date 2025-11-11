Iran's Pursuit of Peaceful Nuclear Resolution Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Iran is actively seeking a peaceful resolution to its long-standing nuclear dispute with the United States, yet remains firm on safeguarding its national security, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh. Speaking recently, Khatibzadeh affirmed Iran's commitment to a peaceful nuclear program while dismissing suspicions of weapon development.

The United States and its allies continue to accuse Iran of using its nuclear program as a cover to potentially develop nuclear weapons, despite Iranian assurance to the contrary. Former President Donald Trump had indicated willingness to negotiate anytime Tehran was ready, emphasizing an open offer of cooperation.

In a recent address at the Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate, Khatibzadeh criticized Washington for sending mixed messages through intermediaries which has stalled talks since a conflict with Israel in June. Major sticking points remain, including Iran's refusal to stop uranium enrichment as the Supreme Leader recently dismissed negotiation prospects under threats.

