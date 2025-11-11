Left Menu

Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Voters Urged to Prioritize Future and Development

In the midst of the Jubilee Hills assembly bypolls, Congress candidate Naveen Yadav urged the public to vote with a focus on future development. Voting commenced in multiple states with high engagement. The bypoll was triggered by MLA Gopinath's death, positioning widow Sunitha and BJP's Deepak Reddy as strong candidates.

Updated: 11-11-2025 14:31 IST
Congress leader Naveen Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As voting for the Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll progressed in Hyderabad, Congress leader Naveen Yadav called upon the public to cast their votes with an eye on future development. He reported high eagerness among voters and emphasized, "Vote for your future, vote for development. Don't treat this as a holiday," Yadav told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Yadav offered prayers at the Sri Sri Sri Pochamma Temple in Hyderabad. Across six states and one Union Territory, eight assembly constituencies, including Jubilee Hills in Telangana, participated in by-elections. The voter turnout suggests a keen interest in choosing new representatives.

The counting of votes is scheduled for November 14, alongside the Bihar Assembly elections. Following MLA Maganti Gopinath's death, his widow Sunitha represents the BRS, while the BJP fields Lankala Deepak Reddy, indicating a tense contest in a constituency with a significant Muslim population.

