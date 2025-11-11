President Murmu Addresses Tragic Red Fort Blast
President Droupadi Murmu contacted Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Angola regarding a blast near the Red Fort. The incident, occurring Monday evening, resulted in at least 12 fatalities and multiple vehicles being destroyed. Murmu extended condolences to the victims' families and friends.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Angola after the tragic blast near the Red Fort. This call highlights Murmu's concern about the incident, which occurred during her state visit to Angola and Botswana.
The blast, which took place Monday evening near the Red Fort metro station, resulted in at least 12 deaths and the destruction of several vehicles. This incident is a severe blow to the nation, requiring immediate attention and action.
In the aftermath, President Murmu expressed her ''heartfelt condolences'' to the families affected by the devastating event, emphasizing the nation's solidarity during this trying time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
King Felipe's Groundbreaking State Visit to China: Strengthening Ties Amid Geopolitical Shifts
Global Condolences Pour In After Deadly Delhi Blast
Global Condolences Pour in After Tragic Delhi Blast Near Red Fort
Global Condolences Pour In After Tragic Delhi Explosion
Tragic Blast Near Red Fort Sparks Condolences and Investigations