President Murmu Addresses Tragic Red Fort Blast

President Droupadi Murmu reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Angola after the tragic blast near the Red Fort. This call highlights Murmu's concern about the incident, which occurred during her state visit to Angola and Botswana.

The blast, which took place Monday evening near the Red Fort metro station, resulted in at least 12 deaths and the destruction of several vehicles. This incident is a severe blow to the nation, requiring immediate attention and action.

In the aftermath, President Murmu expressed her ''heartfelt condolences'' to the families affected by the devastating event, emphasizing the nation's solidarity during this trying time.

