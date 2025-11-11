Left Menu

President Murmu Addresses Tragic Red Fort Blast

President Droupadi Murmu contacted Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Angola regarding a blast near the Red Fort. The incident, occurring Monday evening, resulted in at least 12 fatalities and multiple vehicles being destroyed. Murmu extended condolences to the victims' families and friends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:48 IST
President Murmu Addresses Tragic Red Fort Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Angola after the tragic blast near the Red Fort. This call highlights Murmu's concern about the incident, which occurred during her state visit to Angola and Botswana.

The blast, which took place Monday evening near the Red Fort metro station, resulted in at least 12 deaths and the destruction of several vehicles. This incident is a severe blow to the nation, requiring immediate attention and action.

In the aftermath, President Murmu expressed her ''heartfelt condolences'' to the families affected by the devastating event, emphasizing the nation's solidarity during this trying time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MRG Group Redefines Indian Real Estate Luxury with Sustainable Design

MRG Group Redefines Indian Real Estate Luxury with Sustainable Design

 India
2
Hiranandani Communities Pioneers Senior Living in Chennai

Hiranandani Communities Pioneers Senior Living in Chennai

 India
3
Controversial Death Penalty Bill Advances in Israel for Palestinian Militants

Controversial Death Penalty Bill Advances in Israel for Palestinian Militant...

 Israel
4
Salesforce and SmartBridge Forge AI Future with Nationwide Skilling Initiative

Salesforce and SmartBridge Forge AI Future with Nationwide Skilling Initiati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025