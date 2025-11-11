Left Menu

Venezuela's Guerilla Gamble: A Fight Against US Intervention

Venezuela is preparing for potential U.S. attacks by deploying outdated Russian-made weapons and planning guerilla-style resistance. Despite poor military resources, President Maduro aims to create chaos, supported by loyal military commanders. The strategies depend on guerilla tactics and making Caracas ungovernable to counter foreign intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuela is gearing up for potential U.S. military actions by deploying decades-old Russian weaponry in a strategy aimed at guerilla resistance. According to documents and sources familiar with the plans, Venezuela intends to mount a defense or create chaos amid a U.S. offensive.

President Nicolas Maduro, claiming the U.S. seeks to oust him, relies on guerilla warfare to counter the American military's dominance. Despite severe resource constraints, including outdated equipment and low soldier salaries, Maduro's strategy involves small-unit tactics and public disorder to thwart foreign intervention.

While the effectiveness of these strategies remains doubtful, the overarching goal includes acts of strategic sabotage and urban chaos to deter U.S. engagement. Tension continues to simmer as Russia offers support to Venezuela, underscoring the potential for regional destabilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

