High-Stakes Battle at Ghatsila By-Election: JMM vs BJP

The Ghatsila by-election in Jharkhand sees a fierce contest between the ruling JMM and BJP. A high voter turnout reflects the intense stakes in this prestige battle, following the death of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren. The ruling alliance holds 55 MLAs to the BJP's 24 in the assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the by-election to the Ghatsila assembly seat, more than 69% of the 2.56 lakh voters cast their votes by 3 PM on Tuesday, marking a crucial showdown between the ruling JMM and the BJP. This election is pivotal for both parties, with JMM defending its stronghold and BJP attempting to overturn the current governance.

JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya emphasized that the people are honoring the late 'Dishom Guru' Shibu Soren and former education minister Ramdas Soren, with the election result being a tribute to their legacies by defeating the BJP. Meanwhile, BJP working president Aditya Sahu claimed that voters seek to punish the government for its alleged anti-tribal policies and corruption issues.

Though the bypoll result will not drastically alter the state government's balance of power, with the JMM-led alliance already holding 55 of the 81 assembly seats, the election's significance lies in its ability to sway public opinion. Security measures, including CCTV monitoring, underscore the tension surrounding this electoral test.

