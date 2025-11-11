Zelenskiy's Frontline Stand: Reaffirming Kherson's Strength

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a high-profile visit to the embattled city of Kherson on Tuesday, amid ongoing threats from Russian forces positioned just across the Dnipro river. The city, a frontline witness to constant bombardment and drone attacks, welcomed the visit as a symbol of perseverance.

In a social media post, Zelenskiy shared a photograph at Kherson's city entrance, standing beside an ornamental sign. A poignant video accompanied the post, marking three years since Russia withdrew from the city, underscoring Ukraine's enduring fight against the 2022 full-scale Russian invasion.

Addressing Kherson's future, Zelenskiy announced plans to strengthen the city's defenses. He organized a meeting with local officials and military personnel to discuss strategies to counter the heightened threat posed by Russian attack drones.

