Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: Indonesian President Prabowo Visits Australia

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is set to visit Australia for the first time since assuming office last year. The visit aims to bolster strategic relations between Indonesia and Australia, focusing on trade, investment, education, and industrial partnerships. This highlights the deep trust and cooperation between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:15 IST
Strengthening Bonds: Indonesian President Prabowo Visits Australia
Prabowo Subianto
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a significant international engagement, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is visiting Australia on Wednesday. This marks his first trip to the country since taking office last year. The visit underscores Indonesia's commitment to bolstering strategic relations with its close neighbor.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who announced the visit, expressed his excitement over hosting President Prabowo, highlighting the deep trust and unbreakable bond between the two nations. The meeting aims to explore ways to strengthen cooperation in various sectors including trade, investment, and education, reflecting the close ties shared by the two countries.

President Prabowo's visit also serves to reciprocate Albanese's trip to Jakarta in May, shortly after his government was re-elected. As Indonesia's Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya noted, the visit signifies Southeast Asia's largest economy's intent to affirm its strategic partnership with Australia.

TRENDING

1
Red Fort blast: Delhi CM announces ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for deceased; Rs 5 lakh for permanently disabled, Rs 2 lakh for seriously injured.

Red Fort blast: Delhi CM announces ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for deceased; Rs ...

 India
2
Serbian Protesters Form Human Shield Against Luxury Redevelopment

Serbian Protesters Form Human Shield Against Luxury Redevelopment

 Serbia
3
Proteas Power Up: South Africa's Spin Strategy Amidst India Test

Proteas Power Up: South Africa's Spin Strategy Amidst India Test

 India
4
Red Fort Explosion: Ripple Effects Felt Across Lives

Red Fort Explosion: Ripple Effects Felt Across Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025