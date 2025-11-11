Strengthening Bonds: Indonesian President Prabowo Visits Australia

In a significant international engagement, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is visiting Australia on Wednesday. This marks his first trip to the country since taking office last year. The visit underscores Indonesia's commitment to bolstering strategic relations with its close neighbor.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who announced the visit, expressed his excitement over hosting President Prabowo, highlighting the deep trust and unbreakable bond between the two nations. The meeting aims to explore ways to strengthen cooperation in various sectors including trade, investment, and education, reflecting the close ties shared by the two countries.

President Prabowo's visit also serves to reciprocate Albanese's trip to Jakarta in May, shortly after his government was re-elected. As Indonesia's Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya noted, the visit signifies Southeast Asia's largest economy's intent to affirm its strategic partnership with Australia.