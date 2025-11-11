NDA Set to Win Bihar Assembly Elections, Exit Polls Indicate

As the final votes for the Bihar Assembly elections were cast on Tuesday, exit polls predicted a decisive victory for the NDA alliance, suggesting they will secure a robust majority ranging between 130 and 160 seats. In contrast, the Mahagathbandhan, despite its efforts to promise change, might fall short with projections between 70 and 100 seats.

The People Pulse poll survey anticipates that the NDA will achieve between 133 to 159 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is expected to secure approximately 75 to 101 seats. Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj is projected to win 0-5 seats, and other parties may capture 2-8 seats.

According to the Dainik Bhaskar poll, the NDA could win between 145-160 seats, compared to the Mahagathbandhan's projected 73-91 seats. Jan Suraaj appears unlikely to open its account in this scenario, with other parties and independents expected to gain 5-10 seats. The DVC Research polls also project a win of 137-152 seats for NDA and 83-98 for the Mahagathbandhan.

Bihar witnessed a significant voter turnout of 67.14% in the second phase of polling, per the Election Commission. Kishanganj recorded the highest participation at 76.26%, while Nawada saw the lowest at 57.11% by 5 pm.

During the first phase, a record turnout of 65.08% was observed as all parties, including Jan Suraaj, perceived the high voter turnout as a favorable sign. The upcoming 2025 Bihar elections will see a major face-off between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

The NDA coalition includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. The Mahagathbandhan, spearheaded by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, consists of the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Vikasheel Insaan Party.

A third front has also emerged with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party aiming to contest all seats independently. In the 2020 elections, the NDA won 125 seats versus the Mahagathbandhan's 110, with the JD(U) and BJP as dominant parties in the coalition.

