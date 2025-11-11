Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Financial Scheme in West Bengal

In West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, 3,000 women BJP supporters protested the suspension of payments under the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme. They claim the stoppage, affecting 12,000 women, is due to their political affiliation. A confrontation arose when protesters attempted to submit a memorandum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:07 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Financial Scheme in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant demonstration on Tuesday, around 3,000 women affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flooded the streets of West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district. Their demand? The immediate resumption of payments under a state financial scheme which, they allege, have been halted because of their political leanings.

Reports indicate that the financial assistance under the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme, crucial for nearly 12,000 women in the Moyna area, has been halted for the past three months. The protesters claim the stoppage is a direct consequence of their support for the saffron party, a charge that fuels the protest.

Spearheaded by the Tamluk district BJP unit, the protest turned tense as police locked the Block Development Office's main gate to prevent entry. The ensuing scuffle resulted in minor injuries among demonstrators, igniting a debate on political bias. Meanwhile, local Trinamool Congress leaders dismissed these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Bhutan Hydropower Boosts Bilateral Ties Amid Connectivity Push

India-Bhutan Hydropower Boosts Bilateral Ties Amid Connectivity Push

 Bhutan
2
High Voter Turnout Marks Rajasthan's Anta Assembly Bypoll

High Voter Turnout Marks Rajasthan's Anta Assembly Bypoll

 India
3
Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025: Celebrating Tradition and Thrill

Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025: Celebrating Tradition and Thrill

 India
4
U.S. Treasury Profits from Argentine Election Support

U.S. Treasury Profits from Argentine Election Support

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025