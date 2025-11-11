Controversy Erupts Over Financial Scheme in West Bengal

In a significant demonstration on Tuesday, around 3,000 women affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flooded the streets of West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district. Their demand? The immediate resumption of payments under a state financial scheme which, they allege, have been halted because of their political leanings.

Reports indicate that the financial assistance under the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme, crucial for nearly 12,000 women in the Moyna area, has been halted for the past three months. The protesters claim the stoppage is a direct consequence of their support for the saffron party, a charge that fuels the protest.

Spearheaded by the Tamluk district BJP unit, the protest turned tense as police locked the Block Development Office's main gate to prevent entry. The ensuing scuffle resulted in minor injuries among demonstrators, igniting a debate on political bias. Meanwhile, local Trinamool Congress leaders dismissed these allegations.

