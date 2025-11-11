Serbian Protesters Form Human Shield Against Luxury Redevelopment

In a dramatic show of resistance, thousands of protesters in Serbia formed a human shield on Tuesday around a bombed military complex in Belgrade, expressing their determination to thwart its redevelopment into a luxury compound.

Protesters, largely youths, encircled the NATO-bombed site, drawing a symbolic red line, as the site is eyed for transformation into a high-rise hotel, office, and retail space by a company linked to Jared Kushner.

Despite the Serbian government's push, critics argue this USD 500-million project threatens to erase a significant architectural monument and intensifies public dissent against President Aleksandar Vucic's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)