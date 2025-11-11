Left Menu

Serbian Protesters Form Human Shield Against Luxury Redevelopment

Thousands in Serbia formed a human shield around a bombed military complex to prevent its redevelopment into a luxury compound. They oppose a USD 500-million project linked to Trump's son-in-law, amid concerns of architectural heritage loss and potential government corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Serbia

In a dramatic show of resistance, thousands of protesters in Serbia formed a human shield on Tuesday around a bombed military complex in Belgrade, expressing their determination to thwart its redevelopment into a luxury compound.

Protesters, largely youths, encircled the NATO-bombed site, drawing a symbolic red line, as the site is eyed for transformation into a high-rise hotel, office, and retail space by a company linked to Jared Kushner.

Despite the Serbian government's push, critics argue this USD 500-million project threatens to erase a significant architectural monument and intensifies public dissent against President Aleksandar Vucic's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

