Serbian Protesters Form Human Shield Against Luxury Redevelopment
Thousands in Serbia formed a human shield around a bombed military complex to prevent its redevelopment into a luxury compound. They oppose a USD 500-million project linked to Trump's son-in-law, amid concerns of architectural heritage loss and potential government corruption.
In a dramatic show of resistance, thousands of protesters in Serbia formed a human shield on Tuesday around a bombed military complex in Belgrade, expressing their determination to thwart its redevelopment into a luxury compound.
Protesters, largely youths, encircled the NATO-bombed site, drawing a symbolic red line, as the site is eyed for transformation into a high-rise hotel, office, and retail space by a company linked to Jared Kushner.
Despite the Serbian government's push, critics argue this USD 500-million project threatens to erase a significant architectural monument and intensifies public dissent against President Aleksandar Vucic's administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
