China Seeks Germany's Aid in Nexperia Dispute

In a recent call with his German counterpart, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao expressed China's hope that Germany will actively participate in resolving key issues affecting the Dutch chipmaker Nexperia.

Wang pointed out that interference from the Dutch government in Nexperia's internal affairs has led to significant supply challenges for the company.

China's call for Germany's intervention highlights the ongoing tensions between the nations over the operations of global technology firms amidst a complex international landscape.