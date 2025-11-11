China Seeks Germany's Aid in Nexperia Dispute
China urges Germany to help resolve issues concerning chipmaker Nexperia, with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao citing Dutch interference as the root cause of its supply problems. This request was made during a call with his German counterpart.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:48 IST
- Country:
- China
In a recent call with his German counterpart, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao expressed China's hope that Germany will actively participate in resolving key issues affecting the Dutch chipmaker Nexperia.
Wang pointed out that interference from the Dutch government in Nexperia's internal affairs has led to significant supply challenges for the company.
China's call for Germany's intervention highlights the ongoing tensions between the nations over the operations of global technology firms amidst a complex international landscape.
