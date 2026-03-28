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Koeman's Tactical Triumph: Dutch Edge Norway in World Cup Warm-Up

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman lauded his team's performance in their 2-1 victory over Norway during a World Cup warm-up match. Despite this success, captain Virgil van Dijk insists there is room for improvement before facing Ecuador and Algeria, as the Dutch prepare for the World Cup in North America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 28-03-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 13:58 IST
Koeman's Tactical Triumph: Dutch Edge Norway in World Cup Warm-Up
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Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has expressed satisfaction with his team's 2-1 win over Norway in a World Cup warm-up match held in Amsterdam. Despite the success, captain Virgil van Dijk insists there is still work to be done.

Koeman highlighted the importance of not underestimating teams like Norway, who have previously beaten Italy. A strong performance saw the Dutch come back from an early goal by Andreas Schjelderup, with Van Dijk and Tijjani Reijnders scoring the match-winners.

As the Netherlands prepares to face Ecuador and Algeria before the World Cup in North America, Van Dijk emphasizes the need for further improvement, particularly in sustaining their performance throughout the match.

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