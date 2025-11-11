Left Menu

NDA Claims Historic Win in Bihar Assembly Elections Amidst Allegations

Bihar's Assembly elections concluded with the ruling NDA asserting a 'historic mandate' amid exit polls forecasting their continued governance. Despite high voter turnout and exit poll predictions, opposition parties may not secure a majority, highlighting potential challenges for debut entrant Jan Surraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:10 IST
NDA Claims Historic Win in Bihar Assembly Elections Amidst Allegations
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As voting for Bihar's Assembly elections wrapped up on Tuesday, the Janata Dal (United), a key ally in the ruling coalition, proclaimed a 'historic mandate' for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The statement has sparked discussions on social media, with suggestions of potential Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering surfacing.

According to the Election Commission of India, approximately 68.52% voter turnout was recorded in the second phase of polling as of 7 PM, with final numbers pending. Exit polls suggest that the NDA is likely to maintain its grip on power in Bihar, predicting that the opposition alliance, Mahagathbandhan, will fall short of the majority in the 243-member assembly.

Despite debuting in the elections, Prashant Kishor-led Jan Surraj is not expected to win any seats, according to the exit polls. The elections, held in two phases with the final phase concluding on Tuesday, witnessed a record voter turnout. As Bihar prepares for the vote count on November 14, the political fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet hangs in balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025: Celebrating Tradition and Thrill

Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025: Celebrating Tradition and Thrill

 India
2
U.S. Treasury Profits from Argentine Election Support

U.S. Treasury Profits from Argentine Election Support

 Global
3
Tragic Aftermath: Identifying Loved Ones Amidst Chaos of Red Fort Blast

Tragic Aftermath: Identifying Loved Ones Amidst Chaos of Red Fort Blast

 India
4
Karnataka Extends Deadline for Caste Census Participation

Karnataka Extends Deadline for Caste Census Participation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025