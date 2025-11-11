NDA Claims Historic Win in Bihar Assembly Elections Amidst Allegations

As voting for Bihar's Assembly elections wrapped up on Tuesday, the Janata Dal (United), a key ally in the ruling coalition, proclaimed a 'historic mandate' for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The statement has sparked discussions on social media, with suggestions of potential Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering surfacing.

According to the Election Commission of India, approximately 68.52% voter turnout was recorded in the second phase of polling as of 7 PM, with final numbers pending. Exit polls suggest that the NDA is likely to maintain its grip on power in Bihar, predicting that the opposition alliance, Mahagathbandhan, will fall short of the majority in the 243-member assembly.

Despite debuting in the elections, Prashant Kishor-led Jan Surraj is not expected to win any seats, according to the exit polls. The elections, held in two phases with the final phase concluding on Tuesday, witnessed a record voter turnout. As Bihar prepares for the vote count on November 14, the political fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet hangs in balance.

