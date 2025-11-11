Left Menu

Bihar Exit Polls Stir Debate: Predictions vs. Reality

As exit polls forecast a sweeping win for the NDA in Bihar, Congress MP Tariq Anwar dismissed them as merely speculative. Multiple surveys suggested a likely NDA majority, with Jan Suraaj underperforming. Notably, Bihar witnessed an impressive voter turnout, stirring different interpretations from political parties.

Updated: 11-11-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:35 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Exit polls have forecast a decisive victory for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar's 243-member assembly, a projection that Congress MP Tariq Anwar has labeled as speculative. He emphasized that these predictions should not be seen as definitive, stating, "Exit Polls are not accurate. They are only a speculation."

The various surveys indicated a strong showing for the NDA, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan is predicted to fall short. Jan Suraaj, attempting its electoral debut, is unlikely to gain significant traction according to the polls. These predictions emerged following the completion of Bihar's voting phases, with record participation reported.

Polling data show a robust voter turnout, reaching 67.14% in the second phase. Kishanganj led with 76.26%, while Nawada reported the lowest at 57.11%. Both the People's Pulse and JVC surveys indicate an NDA victory range that surpasses the opposition's projections, adding layers to the political narrative emerging in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

