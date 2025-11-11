Turkish Military Plane Crashes Near Azerbaijan Border

A Turkish military cargo plane, carrying 20 people, crashed in Georgia near the Azerbaijani border on Tuesday, authorities from Turkey and Georgia reported. The details of casualties remain undisclosed, although video clips on Turkish media captured the aircraft in a spiral descent, trailing white smoke.

Turkey's Ministry of National Defence confirmed the aircraft was a C-130 model, returning from Azerbaijan to Turkey when the unfortunate incident occurred. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledged the presence of casualties and extended his condolences but withheld further specifics.

A cooperative search and rescue mission has been initiated with Georgian and Azerbaijani officials. An investigation is underway, as confirmed by the Georgian Interior Ministry, with efforts focused on the Sighnaghi municipality crash site. President Erdogan expressed hopes for minimal impact, referring to those lost as 'martyrs'.