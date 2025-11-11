Left Menu

Budgam Bypoll: A Political Litmus Test in the Chilly Valleys

The Budgam by-election in Jammu and Kashmir saw nearly 50% voter turnout, slightly lower than the previous assembly elections. With 17 candidates competing, the bypolls are critical for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's National Conference. Counting is on November 14.

The Budgam assembly constituency in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed nearly 50% of its 1.26 lakh registered voters casting their ballots in a bypoll marked by chilly conditions. Voter turnout stood at 49.92%, slightly below last year's 52.27% in the assembly elections.

This by-election serves as a significant test for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his National Conference party, with 17 candidates vying for the seat. The election was called after Abdullah vacated the Budgam seat to assume his role from Ganderbal, his family's stronghold.

Among the candidates, Aga Syed Mehmood of the ruling NC faces a tough contest against the PDP's Aga Muntazir. Additional contenders include Syed Mohsin from BJP and Nazir Ahmad Khan of the Awami Ittehad Party. Vote counting is scheduled for November 14.

