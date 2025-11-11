Swift Electoral Roll Update Urged in Uttar Pradesh

In a decisive move to expedite the ongoing electoral roll update, Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa reviewed the progress with district election officers on Tuesday.

Rinwa emphasized the need to distribute enumeration forms promptly to all voters, stressing the importance of booth-level officers in assisting the electorate. He highlighted that currently 60% of the forms have been distributed, particularly noting that districts like Kanpur Nagar and Varanasi are behind schedule.

To ensure transparency, Rinwa instructed daily updates to the media and active communication via social media. He warned that any deviation from the guidelines would lead to strict penalties, urging political parties and voters to support the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)