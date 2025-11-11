Left Menu

Swift Electoral Roll Update Urged in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer, Navdeep Rinwa, conducted a review on the electoral roll revision, urging district officers to expedite distribution efforts. With only 60% of electoral forms distributed, certain districts lag behind. Rinwa emphasized media engagement, accuracy in communication, and warned of strict action against non-compliance.

Updated: 11-11-2025 21:17 IST
In a decisive move to expedite the ongoing electoral roll update, Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa reviewed the progress with district election officers on Tuesday.

Rinwa emphasized the need to distribute enumeration forms promptly to all voters, stressing the importance of booth-level officers in assisting the electorate. He highlighted that currently 60% of the forms have been distributed, particularly noting that districts like Kanpur Nagar and Varanasi are behind schedule.

To ensure transparency, Rinwa instructed daily updates to the media and active communication via social media. He warned that any deviation from the guidelines would lead to strict penalties, urging political parties and voters to support the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

