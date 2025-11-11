Italy's Union Showdown: Strikes Set to Shake the Nation

Italy is bracing for a tumultuous period as two significant trade union-led strikes prepare to unfold nationwide. The recent unity that saw thousands hit the streets together is now giving way to a stark rivalry between the USB and CGIL unions.

The USB has slated a strike for November 28, followed by a demonstration in Rome to contest the government's budget and support for Israel. Meanwhile, the CGIL will join the fray with a separate strike on December 12. Both unions criticize the budget's defense spending increases and demand greater investments in public services.

The USB is gaining traction with a bold, radical stance, pushing for higher wages and earlier retirement. In this heated labor climate, iconic figures like Greta Thunberg and Roger Waters are set to lend their voices to the USB's cause, amplifying the discourse surrounding Italy's labor movements.