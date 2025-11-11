Iraq’s Hopeful Ballot: Navigating Disillusionment and Division

Iraqis voted on Tuesday in parliamentary elections, with low turnout pointing to widespread disillusionment. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani was vying for a second term, but many young voters saw the election as a ploy for established parties to split Iraq's oil wealth.

Preliminary results are expected within 48 hours, suggesting Sudani's bloc might lead but not secure a majority, indicating a need for potential coalition talks among Shi'ite, Sunni, and Kurdish parties to form a government. Turnout fell below past records due to skepticism and a boycott by cleric Moqtada al-Sadr's followers.

Amidst these elections, Iraq must balance U.S. and Iranian influences while addressing civilian concerns over corruption and unemployment, as highlighted by earlier protests. Despite doubts, some voters remain hopeful for change, aspiring for an improved future.

