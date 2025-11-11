Venezuela is mobilizing its military resources, including outdated Russian arms, to potentially deploy a guerrilla-style resistance against U.S. aggression, sources informed Reuters. This reflects the country's personnel shortfall amidst President Trump's military posturing in the region.

President Nicolas Maduro, confronting challenges from low soldier wages and deteriorating hardware, continues to claim the U.S. aims to dethrone him while bolstering national defense through domestic military loyalty and citizen militias. Meanwhile, Venezuelan forces grapple with logistical struggles, such as securing food supplies for troops.

The Venezuelan strategy revolves around creating unrest, termed "anarchization," using armed party supporters and intelligence agencies to destabilize Caracas. Despite claims of being combat-ready, experts and documents reveal that Venezuela is ill-prepared for direct conflict against a well-equipped adversary like the U.S.

