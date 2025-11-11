Left Menu

Venezuela's Guerrilla Defense Strategy: Chaos as Deterrence

Venezuela is preparing guerrilla-style defenses to counter potential U.S. military actions, amid equipment shortages, declining training, and economic strains. President Maduro relies on military loyalty and aging Russian gear, with strategies focusing on creating chaos to deter foreign intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 23:30 IST
Venezuela's Guerrilla Defense Strategy: Chaos as Deterrence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuela is mobilizing its military resources, including outdated Russian arms, to potentially deploy a guerrilla-style resistance against U.S. aggression, sources informed Reuters. This reflects the country's personnel shortfall amidst President Trump's military posturing in the region.

President Nicolas Maduro, confronting challenges from low soldier wages and deteriorating hardware, continues to claim the U.S. aims to dethrone him while bolstering national defense through domestic military loyalty and citizen militias. Meanwhile, Venezuelan forces grapple with logistical struggles, such as securing food supplies for troops.

The Venezuelan strategy revolves around creating unrest, termed "anarchization," using armed party supporters and intelligence agencies to destabilize Caracas. Despite claims of being combat-ready, experts and documents reveal that Venezuela is ill-prepared for direct conflict against a well-equipped adversary like the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Aftermath of the Red Fort Explosion: Stories of Lives Annually Lost and Families Torn Apart

The Aftermath of the Red Fort Explosion: Stories of Lives Annually Lost and ...

 India
2
Unraveling a Major Cocaine Cartel in Nigeria

Unraveling a Major Cocaine Cartel in Nigeria

 Nigeria
3
India Advocates for Equitable Climate Action at COP30

India Advocates for Equitable Climate Action at COP30

 India
4
Surging Settler Attacks Escalate Tensions in West Bank

Surging Settler Attacks Escalate Tensions in West Bank

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025