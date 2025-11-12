In a sweeping move against corruption, Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday charged seven individuals related to an alleged $100 million kickback scheme involving senior energy officials. The charges come as public discontent grows, particularly in light of widespread blackouts. Kyiv is under intense pressure to address corruption while seeking European Union membership and vital Western financial support against Russian offensives targeting the energy sector.

Kickback allegations in Ukraine's energy sector have sparked public outrage, as the country grapples with prolonged daily blackouts ahead of harsher winter months. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) announced it has detained five suspects and identified two others in a plot to manipulate procurement within state enterprises, notably the nuclear agency Energoatom.

A source revealed that the central figure in this case is Timur Mindich, a former associate of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Concurrently, the government's response includes orders for an urgent audit of Energoatom, following the dismissal of its supervisory board as the investigation, which took 15 months and included 70 nationwide searches, continues.

