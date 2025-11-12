U.S.-Saudi Investment Summit to Bolster Ties

Saudi Arabia will convene a significant U.S.-Saudi investment summit in Washington on November 19, as announced on Tuesday by CBS News.

This summit will coincide with a diplomatic mission led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is slated to discuss bilateral ties with President Donald Trump at the White House on November 18.

This visit marks a key occasion to strengthen diplomatic and economic connections between the two countries, symbolizing mutual interest in fostering investment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)