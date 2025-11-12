Left Menu

U.S.-Saudi Investment Summit to Bolster Ties

Saudi Arabia is set to host a U.S.-Saudi investment summit in Washington on November 19, coinciding with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit. A crucial meeting between Bin Salman and President Donald Trump is scheduled at the White House for November 18, enhancing diplomatic and economic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 01:33 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 01:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia will convene a significant U.S.-Saudi investment summit in Washington on November 19, as announced on Tuesday by CBS News.

This summit will coincide with a diplomatic mission led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is slated to discuss bilateral ties with President Donald Trump at the White House on November 18.

This visit marks a key occasion to strengthen diplomatic and economic connections between the two countries, symbolizing mutual interest in fostering investment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

