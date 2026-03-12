Left Menu

Supreme Court's Decision on Contested RSP Candidacy Shakes Up Nepal Elections

Nepal's Supreme Court issued an interim order removing Rastriya Swatantra Party candidate Kishori Sah from a financial blacklist. Sah's candidacy in the Dhanusha 1 constituency was previously canceled, leading to a legal challenge. Despite his removal, the candidate's party gained significant votes. Final court decision expected Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:23 IST
Nepal's Supreme Court has intervened in a critical election dispute by ordering the removal of Kishori Sah, a candidate from the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), from a financial blacklist. This move follows the cancellation of Sah's candidacy from the Dhanusha 1 constituency due to financial irregularities alleged by the Election Commission.

In a dramatic twist, despite Sah's disqualification, the RSP managed to garner a substantial portion of the vote in the constituency. The court's interim order came as a relief to the RSP, as it challenges the Election Commission's decision which had favored Matrika Yadav of the Nepali Communist Party.

The final verdict from the Supreme Court, slated for Friday, will be crucial in determining the electoral outcome for the Dhanusha 1 constituency, potentially affecting the legitimacy of Yadav's victory or reinstating Sah as the rightful winner.

