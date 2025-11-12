Left Menu

Governor Newsom Criticizes Military Transparency on Drug Vessel Strikes

California Governor Gavin Newsom has criticized the U.S. military for its lack of transparency in striking drug vessels near Latin America. He questioned the absence of due process and the lack of involvement from Congress, expressing his concerns at the COP30 climate summit in Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belem | Updated: 12-11-2025 03:33 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 03:33 IST
Gavin Newsom
  • Country:
  • Brazil

California Governor Gavin Newsom has expressed his concern regarding the U.S. military's actions in blowing up suspected drug vessels near Latin America's coasts. Speaking at the COP30 climate summit in Brazil, Newsom emphasized the lack of transparency and questioned the disregard for due process.

The governor noted that there was no advise and consent with the United States Congress on these military strikes, an action he described as chilling. He criticized the briefings provided to Congress, calling them laughable, as they failed to adequately address the concerns of both House and Senate members, including Republicans.

Newsom's remarks come in a broader context of debates about military operations and governance, highlighting a call for greater transparency and adherence to the rule of law in matters of national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

