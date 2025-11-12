Governor Newsom Criticizes Military Transparency on Drug Vessel Strikes

California Governor Gavin Newsom has expressed his concern regarding the U.S. military's actions in blowing up suspected drug vessels near Latin America's coasts. Speaking at the COP30 climate summit in Brazil, Newsom emphasized the lack of transparency and questioned the disregard for due process.

The governor noted that there was no advise and consent with the United States Congress on these military strikes, an action he described as chilling. He criticized the briefings provided to Congress, calling them laughable, as they failed to adequately address the concerns of both House and Senate members, including Republicans.

Newsom's remarks come in a broader context of debates about military operations and governance, highlighting a call for greater transparency and adherence to the rule of law in matters of national security.

