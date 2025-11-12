Adelita Grijalva: A New Chapter in Congress Begins
Adelita Grijalva, the Democratic Representative-elect, is set to be sworn into Congress by U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson. Her swearing-in was delayed due to a 53-day House recess initiated after a stopgap funding bill was passed to pressure Senate Democrats on the government shutdown.
Adelita Grijalva, the Democratic Representative-elect, is poised to be sworn into Congress by U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson this Wednesday, as confirmed by Johnson's office on Tuesday.
Grijalva's entry into Congress follows her victory in a September special election to succeed her late father. However, her swearing-in ceremony was postponed due to a prolonged recess, with the House of Representatives remaining out of session since September 19 when a stopgap funding bill passed amid efforts to urge Senate Democrats to renegotiate on government operations.
The House has now reconvened in Washington after a 53-day hiatus, set to vote on measures ending the ongoing government shutdown.
ALSO READ
Flight Chaos Eases as Government Shutdown Nears Conclusion
Dow Surges Amid Government Shutdown Resolution Hopes
Controversial Bill Sparks Privacy Debate Amid Government Shutdown Resolution
Wall Street's Mixed Day as AI Stocks Tumble Amid Government Shutdown Talks
Tech Sector Volatility and Government Shutdown Influence Markets