Adelita Grijalva: A New Chapter in Congress Begins

Adelita Grijalva, the Democratic Representative-elect, is poised to be sworn into Congress by U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson this Wednesday, as confirmed by Johnson's office on Tuesday.

Grijalva's entry into Congress follows her victory in a September special election to succeed her late father. However, her swearing-in ceremony was postponed due to a prolonged recess, with the House of Representatives remaining out of session since September 19 when a stopgap funding bill passed amid efforts to urge Senate Democrats to renegotiate on government operations.

The House has now reconvened in Washington after a 53-day hiatus, set to vote on measures ending the ongoing government shutdown.