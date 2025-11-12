Left Menu

Adelita Grijalva: A New Chapter in Congress Begins

Adelita Grijalva, the Democratic Representative-elect, is set to be sworn into Congress by U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson. Her swearing-in was delayed due to a 53-day House recess initiated after a stopgap funding bill was passed to pressure Senate Democrats on the government shutdown.

Updated: 12-11-2025 03:51 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 03:51 IST
Adelita Grijalva, the Democratic Representative-elect, is poised to be sworn into Congress by U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson this Wednesday, as confirmed by Johnson's office on Tuesday.

Grijalva's entry into Congress follows her victory in a September special election to succeed her late father. However, her swearing-in ceremony was postponed due to a prolonged recess, with the House of Representatives remaining out of session since September 19 when a stopgap funding bill passed amid efforts to urge Senate Democrats to renegotiate on government operations.

The House has now reconvened in Washington after a 53-day hiatus, set to vote on measures ending the ongoing government shutdown.

