Left Menu

Trump Hosts Key Business Leaders to Boost U.S. Economic Strategy

President Donald Trump is set to host a private dinner with top business executives, including Nasdaq and JPMorgan CEOs, to enhance ties and bolster U.S. capital markets and supply chains. JPMorgan's $1.5 trillion investment plan focuses on critical industries for national security and economic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 06:09 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 06:09 IST
Trump Hosts Key Business Leaders to Boost U.S. Economic Strategy

In a bid to strengthen the U.S. economy, President Donald Trump will host a private dinner at the White House with leading business executives, including those from Nasdaq and JPMorgan Chase.

This initiative highlights Trump's strategy to deepen relationships with corporate leaders, with an emphasis on bolstering U.S. capital markets and domestic supply chains critical to national security.

The meeting aligns with JPMorgan's $1.5 trillion, decade-long investment plan aimed at sectors vital to national security and economic resilience. CBS News first reported the dinner, while representatives from Nasdaq and JPMorgan did not immediately comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lorenzo Musetti's Daring Comeback at ATP Finals

Lorenzo Musetti's Daring Comeback at ATP Finals

 Global
2
Australia Faces Cyber Threats: A New Era of Espionage!

Australia Faces Cyber Threats: A New Era of Espionage!

 Global
3
Tensions Rise: Colombia Halts Intelligence Sharing with U.S.

Tensions Rise: Colombia Halts Intelligence Sharing with U.S.

 Colombia
4
Alex de Minaur's Battle with Defeat: A Year of Almost-Wins

Alex de Minaur's Battle with Defeat: A Year of Almost-Wins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025