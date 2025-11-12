Trump Hosts Key Business Leaders to Boost U.S. Economic Strategy
President Donald Trump is set to host a private dinner with top business executives, including Nasdaq and JPMorgan CEOs, to enhance ties and bolster U.S. capital markets and supply chains. JPMorgan's $1.5 trillion investment plan focuses on critical industries for national security and economic resilience.
In a bid to strengthen the U.S. economy, President Donald Trump will host a private dinner at the White House with leading business executives, including those from Nasdaq and JPMorgan Chase.
This initiative highlights Trump's strategy to deepen relationships with corporate leaders, with an emphasis on bolstering U.S. capital markets and domestic supply chains critical to national security.
The meeting aligns with JPMorgan's $1.5 trillion, decade-long investment plan aimed at sectors vital to national security and economic resilience. CBS News first reported the dinner, while representatives from Nasdaq and JPMorgan did not immediately comment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
