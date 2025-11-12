Forging Global Partnerships: Spain and China Strengthen Diplomatic Ties

In a significant diplomatic development, Spain's King Felipe met with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Their discussion centered on enhancing the bilateral relationship and expanding global influence, particularly as Spain leads the EU's overtures towards Beijing.

China is eager to soften trade tensions with the EU, especially concerning its electric vehicles industry. This follows the bloc's decision to levy tariffs on Chinese-made vehicles. Both leaders attended a signing ceremony, although details of the agreements were not disclosed to the media.

Madrid has intensified its economic engagement with Beijing, promoting itself as an investment hub, particularly in automotive and green sectors. Despite tensions, especially in the pork export sector, the diplomatic visit marks a milestone in fostering a strategic partnership between the two nations.

