Bihar Set to Favor NDA as Exit Polls Predict Strong Victory
Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary expressed confidence in the NDA's victory in upcoming state elections, following exit polls indicating a strong performance. He criticized the Mahagathbandhan for poor governance during Bihar's bandh. With NDA leaders highlighting development under PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar, counting will conclude on November 14.
With the looming state elections, Bihar Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Ashok Chaudhary expressed unwavering confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing a decisive victory. This comes after various exit polls predicted a robust showing for the alliance, suggesting that anti-incumbency sentiments have failed to sway the electorate.
Minister Chaudhary told ANI that the vote is primarily aimed at halting what is termed as the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) "jungle raaj 2." He criticized the conduct of the Mahagathbandhan during recent protests, asserting that their governance style remains unacceptable to the public.
The exit polls further reinforce Chaudhary's belief, reflecting public inclination towards the NDA. Meanwhile, NDA leaders emphasized the state's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, signaling continued development. The final verdict is set for November 14.
