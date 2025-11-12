Left Menu

Bihar Set to Favor NDA as Exit Polls Predict Strong Victory

Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary expressed confidence in the NDA's victory in upcoming state elections, following exit polls indicating a strong performance. He criticized the Mahagathbandhan for poor governance during Bihar's bandh. With NDA leaders highlighting development under PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar, counting will conclude on November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 11:41 IST
Bihar Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Ashok Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With the looming state elections, Bihar Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Ashok Chaudhary expressed unwavering confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing a decisive victory. This comes after various exit polls predicted a robust showing for the alliance, suggesting that anti-incumbency sentiments have failed to sway the electorate.

Minister Chaudhary told ANI that the vote is primarily aimed at halting what is termed as the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) "jungle raaj 2." He criticized the conduct of the Mahagathbandhan during recent protests, asserting that their governance style remains unacceptable to the public.

The exit polls further reinforce Chaudhary's belief, reflecting public inclination towards the NDA. Meanwhile, NDA leaders emphasized the state's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, signaling continued development. The final verdict is set for November 14.

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

