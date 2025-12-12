Left Menu

North Korea's 2025: Military Expansion and Global Influence

In 2025, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un lauded the nation's military achievements, which included overseas operations. The praise came during a key party meeting, where Kim highlighted policy successes and North Korea's increased self-sustainability. A military pact with Russia also marked a significant milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 03:16 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 03:16 IST
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has hailed his nation's military achievements in 2025, emphasizing overseas military operations as a key accomplishment, state media KCNA reported on Friday.

The announcement came amid a significant party meeting where Kim reviewed policy plans and projected future goals while gearing up for the Ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, slated for early next year. Kim noted a rapid progression and heightened self-reliance in 2025.

The military advancements also included a defense pact with Russia, as North Korea supplied soldiers and weaponry to support Russia's efforts in Ukraine. Kim described the country's 'five-year' policy plan as a boundary breakthrough contributing to full-scale national development.

