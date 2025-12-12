Dorin Recean's New Role: Steering Moldova's Path to EU

In a strategic move to bolster Moldova's resilience against external threats, former Prime Minister Dorin Recean has been appointed as a special envoy. President Maia Sandu, who is keen on steering the country toward European Union membership by 2030, announced the appointment to mitigate hybrid threats and enhance Moldova's international standing.

Sandu has blamed Russia for attempts to destabilize Moldova's political landscape, especially through campaigns that undermine elections. This week, she advocated for legislative reforms to ensure transparency and accountability in social media and public discourse. An advocate of European integration, Recean, will now coordinate institutional efforts in this direction.

Recean's sudden transition from holding a parliamentary seat to declining the position of head of government surprised many. Meanwhile, President Sandu has appointed Alexandru Munteanu as the new prime minister, continuing her pro-European agenda.

